12Ships (TSHP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.01 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $18.08 million and $2.01 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
12Ships Coin Trading
12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.