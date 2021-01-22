13,951 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $101.52. 8,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,447. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

