$148.29 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $148.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.49 million and the lowest is $148.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

