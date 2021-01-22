15,000 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

