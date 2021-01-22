$159.70 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report sales of $159.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $178.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $669.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $669.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $653.67 million, with estimates ranging from $646.24 million to $661.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

