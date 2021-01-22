162,600 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

