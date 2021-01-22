1,684 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Shopify comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,196.70. 616,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

