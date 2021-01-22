$18.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce $18.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $19.70 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

RC stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

