1inch 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136.72 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and $136.72 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00281018 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069382 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

