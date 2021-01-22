1World Price Down 10% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $6,126.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.