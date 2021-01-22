$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Interpublic Group of Companies.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

