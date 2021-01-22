$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

