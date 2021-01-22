$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce $2.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

