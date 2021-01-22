$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $166.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $278.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

