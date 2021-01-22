$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

