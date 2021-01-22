201,485 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

