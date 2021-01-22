20,424 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 209,998 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 1,469,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.