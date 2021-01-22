22,441 Shares in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Separately, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 11,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.