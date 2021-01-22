22,441 Shares in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Separately, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 11,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

