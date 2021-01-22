$225.08 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.20 million to $230.44 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $258.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $853.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $861.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $129.92.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

