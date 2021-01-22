22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 6.9%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. 2,276,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,723,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.