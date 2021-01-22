23,005 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. 28,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,285. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.