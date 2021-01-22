$238.41 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $238.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.90 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $614.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

