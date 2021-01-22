$24.43 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post $24.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.25 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $127.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $527.48 million, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

