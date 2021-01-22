247,041 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO opened at $11.20 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.