252,468 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

