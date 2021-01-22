$255.50 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce $255.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.00 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $237.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

