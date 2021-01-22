$27.21 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce sales of $27.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.34 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

NYSE ASPN opened at $18.78 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

