$275.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $275.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $313.85 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.