$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

