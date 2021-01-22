33,570 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

