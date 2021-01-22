35,501 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

FPXI stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

