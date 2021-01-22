3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.36

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 347787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $189,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.