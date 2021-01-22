3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,157.74. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,149.00, with a volume of 893,440 shares trading hands.

III has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3i Group Plc (III.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

