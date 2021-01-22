3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TGOPY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $7.96 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

