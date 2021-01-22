$404.78 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $404.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the highest is $422.40 million. HEICO posted sales of $506.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HEI opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

