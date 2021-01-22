40,914 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 1,536,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,334. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

