$43.91 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $43.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.20 million and the lowest is $43.72 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $177.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.61 million to $178.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.70 million, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $181.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.