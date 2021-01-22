$446.77 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $446.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.80 million and the highest is $450.57 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $119.45 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.