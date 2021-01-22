4,689 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.