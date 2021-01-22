47,564 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,861.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.88. 9,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,253. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

