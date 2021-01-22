4,806 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $713.17 and a 200 day moving average of $476.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,687.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

