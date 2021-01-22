48,071 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

