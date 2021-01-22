48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH) Trading Up 4.5%

48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 344,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 448,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$45.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company offers bath salts, intimacy oils, flowers, pre-rolls, body cream and oil, vapes, pressed hash, and accessories under 48North, Apothecanna, First Harvest, Avitas, F8, Trail Mix, and Latitude brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.