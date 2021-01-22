4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 62.6% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $501,266.26 and $364,929.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

