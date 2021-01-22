$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in International Paper by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

