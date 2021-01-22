$514.55 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.40 million and the highest is $525.90 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

