51,657 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.29. 460,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

