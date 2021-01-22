$553.62 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $553.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.50 million and the lowest is $548.60 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.