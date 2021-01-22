5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.44. 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 104,776 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.
About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
