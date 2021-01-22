6,062 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.